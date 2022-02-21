Double shooting in N.O. East leaves one dead, another injured says NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.

The shooting happened shortly after 1:00 A.M., in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call of a shooting and when they arrived, the officers found the two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced one man dead on the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Homicide Detective Nickolas Davis is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.