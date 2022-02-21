ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

BRANDON: Republicans Are Still Swamp Critters

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleADAM BRANDON IS THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FREEDOMWORKS, WHICH HE LIKENS TO BEING THE CAPTAIN OF A SHIP. BRANDON RECEIVED HIS UNDERGRADUATE DEGREE IN INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS, AS WELL AS A MASTER’S IN POLITICAL MANAGEMENT FROM GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY. HE HAS ALSO EARNED DEGREES IN ECONOMICS AT JAGIELLONIAN UNIVERSITY IN KRAKOW,...

www.newstalkflorida.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Senate Republicans Are Pretending They’re Upset the GOP Condoned the Capitol Attack

Over the past four years, many members of the Republican Party have gotten extremely good at doing a little dance with extremism. It’s a cute ritual. They flirt with a transgressive policy, make sure it has every possibility of becoming part of our lives, and then publicly express grave concern and disappointment when that policy becomes widespread. The best recent example of this has been the GOP’s reaction to the Jan. 6 insurrection and the Big Lie conspiracy theories that fuel the far-right’s desire to overturn President Biden’s election win.  Politico reported Tuesday morning that Senate Republicans are “furious” with RNC...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Republican rift exposes choice: With Trump or against him

NEW YORK (AP) — Senate Republicans blame the Republican National Committee. The RNC blames two Republican House members. They blame former President Donald Trump. And Trump blames Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. In the midst of the GOP’s first major election year blowup, each bloc believes it represents the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
Esquire

Our New Friend Liz Cheney Signed This Ridiculous House Republican Letter on Iran

One of the worst things that happened during the last administration* was its contemptuous sinking of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the deal that the Obama administration had cut with Iran. By all not-insane accounts, the agreement was the best avenue to keeping Iran from developing nuclear weapons. But, and this is a guess, the Republicans in Congress prefer to keep Iran as a shadowy threat for domestic political purposes, so they’ve done all that they can to torpedo the deal right from jump. Senator Tom Cotton, the bobble-throated slapdick from Arkansas, wasn’t in the Senate long enough to get his name on his office door before he—along with 46 of his Republican colleagues—was flirting with the Logan Act by writing to the mullahs telling them that any agreement with the Obama administration was worthless in the longterm without congressional approval. From Bloomberg, quoting from the letter:
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Mike Braun
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
George Washington
NBC San Diego

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Predicts That Supreme Court Prospect J. Michelle Childs Would Win More Than 10 Republican Votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Senators#Federal Budget#Freedomworks#Jagiellonian University#Georgetown University#Continuing Resolution#Defunded#Democrats#Americans#Monmouth University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy