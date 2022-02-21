ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cha Siu

By Christine Gallary
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCha siu is one of my favorite Cantonese comfort foods. When I was a kid, it was almost guaranteed that I would order a steaming bowl of rice noodle soup topped with slices of cha siu when we went out to dinner. Tender, sweet, and savory, cha siu can be eaten...

Steve Johnston
2d ago

I have often ordered "barbecue pork" from a Chinese food counter in a specific grocery store in California. I enjoy it a great deal and I believe that it is this "cha sui".

Vincent Venturella
2d ago

Sweet, sticky, yummy and delicious. sliced pork butt, shoulder, and now so easy ! There is a mix for this, most Asian food store done in the oven !

