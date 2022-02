President Biden says Russia has started its invasion of Ukraine. Now the U.S. is sanctioning certain Russian banks and individuals. Are those sanctions enough? Russia is a major exporter of both oil and natural gas, so the cost of Biden's sanctions on Russia could be felt at home. And final settlements are expected soon with some of the biggest corporations accused of fueling the opioid crisis. We'll hear if this money could actually help communities struggling with addiction.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 22 HOURS AGO