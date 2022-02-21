ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOCTOR STRANGE: Massive Sanctum Sanctorum LEGO Set May Drop Some Sequel SPOILERS

By JoshWilding
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, LEGO released a huge set based on The Daily Bugle from the comic books. This year, the plan is to reportedly follow that with a 2,708 piece take on the Sanctum Sanctorum, though it's believed it will be based on how the iconic building appears in Doctor Strange in...

epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: New Evidence Confirms Lashana Lynch is Playing Captain Marvel

It looks like Lashana Lynch is indeed going to play Captain Marvel. The new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gave us a lot of glimpses at the upcoming sequel which is looking like it's going to be the most bonkers adventure in the MCU yet as Doctor Strange is set to travel into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Key Details About Tom Cruise's Iron Man Reportedly Revealed

The Tom Cruise MCU rumors continue to spread. We're still a few months away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but the upcoming film top-billed by Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen already has the rumor mill spinning. As it stands, a lot of speculation surrounds the project — from rumors of the X-Men appearing to Wanda Maximoff serving as the big bad but the topic that has everyone talking as of late is Tom Cruise's alleged involvement in the film.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: More Alleged Images of Tom Cruise as Iron Man Surface

There's no denying that the entire Marvel fandom is still reeling following the triumphant returns of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home but if you think all the surprises end there, we're barely scratching the surface as the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will reportedly be home to more stunning cameos.
MOVIES
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Cruise
Sam Raimi
Sam Raimi
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong replaced by Godzilla star in new movie

Marvel star Benedict Wong has been replaced by Godzilla's Ken Watanabe in new sci-fi movie True Love. The new film, which is helmed and written by Watanabe's Godzilla director Gareth Edwards, has already packed an impressive cast including Gemma Chan, John David Washington, Allison Janney, Marc Menchaca and Sturgill Simpson.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2022

With winter storms still sweeping through the land, it might be nice to stay in and watch some movies on your streamer of choice. While Netflix is increasingly interested in its own original films, they are still committed to bringing you plenty of classic catalogue titles, including a whole bunch in February. It was hard to pick our favorites, but we tried anyway.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2’s most exciting cameo leaked, but there are conflicting rumors

We’re in it now. We’re in the multiverse of Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors where anything is possible. New leaks appear almost every day, just like what happened with Spider-Man: No Way Home. But those Spidey leaks only talked about the film’s two major surprises, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Anything goes in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel has the luxury of using absolutely any cameo it wants, whether it’s characters who appeared already in the MCU, characters from the Fox universe, the Sony Spider-Men, or the Netflix shows. That is because Disney controls most of the characters now, and it also has a very lucrative partnership with Sony. But just because Marvel can use any character it wants doesn’t mean it will. And we now have conflicting Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors concerning another beloved actor: John Krasinski.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Ryan Reynolds and Marvel stars in new Netflix movie

Netflix has finally offered up a first proper look at The Adam Project, an upcoming sci-fi movie that'll see Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds share the screen with Marvel stars Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana. Written by Banshee's Jonathan Tropper and directed by Shawn Levy, who fairly recently worked with Reynolds on...
MOVIES
#Doctor Strange#The Daily Bugle#Lego News#Minifigures#The Superior Iron Man#Instagram
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Think That's Tom Cruise's Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl Trailer

There's a lot of speculation taking place regarding the identity of a mystery character in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer that aired during Super Bowl LVI. Near the end of the trailer for the Doctor Strange sequel, Scarlet Witch can be seen battling a superpowered figure that many are theorizing is Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. However, a new theory is popping up that involves the Marvel Cinematic Universe return of Iron Man. But instead of Robert Downey Jr., this Armored Avenger is believed to be played by Tom Cruise.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Tom Cruise is coming to Marvel’s MCU, according to a top insider

Tom Cruise and Iron Man started trending on Twitter after Marvel released the second Doctor Strange 2 trailer. The clip reveals two big Multiverse of Madness cameos, including one that could be a variant of Iron Man from a different reality. This Iron Man is one who has often been associated with Tom Cruise in MCU leaks.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Reacher Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Lee Child’s ‘Jack Reacher’ novel series, Amazon Prime Video’s thriller show ‘Reacher’ centers around the titular former U.S. Army military policeman who visits the rural Georgia town of Margrave. A casual visit takes a wild turn when he gets involved in a series of murders. The crime series progresses through Reacher’s attempts to find the truth behind the murders that include a personal loss.
TV SERIES
CNET

Marvel's 'Ironheart': What to Know About the Disney Plus series

Much about Marvel's new Ironheart series remains a mystery, but we do know about some of the cast members, the episode count and when we can expect to meet teen genius Riri Williams, aka Ironheart. The Disney Plus series stars Dominique Thorne as Williams, "a genius inventor who creates the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Batman’ Secures China Release, Marking Return of U.S. Superhero Movies

Warner Bros.’ The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, has secured a theatrical release date in China on March 18, marking the return of Hollywood superhero movies to the country after an extended drought. The Batman will be hitting China behind the U.S., where it opens March 4, after releasing in Taiwan and South Korea on March 2. Unlike other recent WarnerMedia tentpoles, however, The Batman won’t be released simultaneously on streamer HBO Max, which will help prevent high-quality pirate copies from reaching China before the movie is in cinemas. WarnerMedia has promised to wait 45 days before...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Star Trek’ Cast, Including Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, Returning for Fourth Film

Click here to read the full article. They’re boldly going back. Paramount is planning to enter negotiations for “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to return to the Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the venerable sci-fi franchise. The announcement was made by J.J. Abrams during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation on Feb. 15. “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know

After several years and multiple delays, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is finally coming to theaters in the spring of 2022, and will offer fans of J.K. Rowling’s sprawling Harry Potter franchise a glimpse at one of the darkest periods in the history of the Wizarding World. The third installment in the Fantastic Beasts series (though certainly not the last) will surely answer some of those burning questions we have all been asking since we last saw Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore in the extremely busy The Crimes of Grindelwald back in 2018.
MOVIES

