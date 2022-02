Two weeks ago, there was no question who held the title of Notre Dame’s No. 1 goalie at the time. Bischel took over mid-game for graduate senior Matthew Galajda, who allowed three goals on five shots against Minnesota, on Jan. 28. Bischel stopped 17 of 19 shots in relief duty. Then he won three games in a row as a starter and was masterful in every outing, stopping 91 of 95 shots against Minnesota once and Penn State twice. He shut the Nittany Lions out in a 35-save performance.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO