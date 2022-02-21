ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Meet Your 2022 Future History Maker: James Lee

By spdacoolkid
 2 days ago

Urban One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Coach James Lee has been in education for over 8 years and is currently the  Dean of student life at KIPP Columbus which is a public charter school in Columbus, Ohio.  He also currently serves as the Head Football Coach for KIPP Columbus and has over 5 years of varsity coaching experience. He was named the Divison 6 All-District and All Ohio Coach of the Year. Coach Lee has previously served as a Scout at Eastmoor Academy and has also served as the Vice President of the USA Football League, in which he managed over 1,500 student-athletes. Coach Lee attended Cleveland Benedictine High School where he won a state championship and later attended Ohio Dominican University in which he received a football scholarship and obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Management with a minor in Business. His coaching philosophy is Commitment, Pride, Effort, Toughness, and Discipline. He encourages and strives to help his student-athletes to be better players on the field and better men off the field. Student-Athletes coached under him have earned over 2 million dollars in scholarship money

TUNE IN Tuesday, February 24th  at 6:30 pm to meet your 2022 Future History Makers!

Future History Makers brought to you by Caresource and Urban One.

