Don’t forget to remember and don’t remember to forget

We’ve heard the old saying that life is not a bed of roses for as long as we can remember. I understand what it’s trying to convey, but I’ve also thought it would not be all that great to lie down on a bed of sharp thorns. Nevertheless, the point is that life will have its ups and downs and most of us will experience our share of hard times. Whether it’s a financial worry, a medical situation, relationship problems, or being concerned for the condition of the world; life is a daily challenge. However, amid all that is going on, we have the opportunity to know God who is an endless source of love, authority, and hope. We can choose to embrace the encouraging truth that He cares about our problems and to believe that He has the answers and the power to give us the victory no matter how dark the night or how tall our mountain. “And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work” II Corinthians 9:8.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO