(New York City) Ryan Hawkins posted 25 points and 12 rebounds for Creighton in their 81-78 win on Wednesday at St. John’s. The Bluejays came back from a seven point halftime deficit. Hawkins shot 10/18 from the field and made four 3-pointers. His stat line also included 2 assists and 2 blocks. Since being held to two points and one rebound in a loss at Seton Hall on February 4th, Hawkins is averaging 21 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The team has won six in a row. In Wednesday’s win Trey Alexander added 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. Arthur Kaluma had 12 points including a key basket late.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 HOURS AGO