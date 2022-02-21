ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGE4T_0eKbDwr700

The Colorado Avalanche (35-9-4) travel to meet the Boston Bruins (28-17-4) Monday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Bruins odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Avalanche topped the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 Saturday behind Darcy Kuemper. It was the seventh consecutive victory on the road for Colorado. It is also 5-1 in the previous six games against teams with a winning overall record.

The Bruins registered a 3-2 overtime win in Ottawa Saturday, rebounding from a 4-1 loss at N.Y. Islanders Thursday. Unfortunately for the B’s, their only two victories in the past six outings since the start of February are against the Sens.

Avalanche at Bruins odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:20 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Avalanche -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Bruins +135 (bet $100 to win $135)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Avalanche -1.5 (+145) | Bruins +1.5 (-190)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -140 | U: +112)

Watch: ESPN+ has become a must-have for hockey fans. Get access to more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, 75 weekly national games, and more all season. Sign up for ESPN+ now!

Avalanche at Bruins projected goalies

Darcy Kuemper (25-5-2, 2.40 GAA, .920 SV%, 3 SO) vs. Jeremy Swayman (10-7-3, 2.14 GAA, .923 SV%, 2 SO)

Kuemper won his fourth consecutive start with 29 saves on 32 shots in a 5-3 win at Buffalo Saturday. The Avalanche are now 18-0-2 across his past 20 starts, with Kuemper’s last win in regulation coming Nov. 26 in Dallas.

Swayman turned aside 29 of the 31 shots he faced in Ottawa Saturday, and he is now 2-1-1 with a 1.46 GAA and .950 SV% with one shutout in four outings in the month of February.

Avalanche at Bruins odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 4, Bruins 2

Not only is the AVALANCHE (-170) a perfect 7-0 in the previous seven road outings, but they have had a firm grasp of this series in recent seasons, too. In fact, it’s rather amazing, but the Avs are 11-1 in the past 12 trips to Boston, while the Bruins (+135) are just 1-7 in the previous eight meetings overall.

The AVALANCHE -1.5 (+133) are a little better of a value on the puck line rather than straight up, where they’ll cost you nearly two times your potential return. The first two wins on the road trip have been by two or more goals, and each of the past seven wins on the road have been by multiple scores.

OVER 5.5 (-140) is a little expensive for my liking, and with two solid goaltenders in net, it won’t be going over much. In fact, it might come down to a late empty-net goal to push this across the finish line. Still, the Over is 6-2 in the past eight at home for the B’s, and 4-1-1 in the past six as an underdog. The Over is the lean here.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins notebook: Evan Rodrigues snaps long goal-less skid

The 15 goals Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues had scored this season before Sunday were something of a surprise. After all, the seven-year veteran had never tallied more than nine during his first six campaigns in the NHL. Still, every interested party — Rodrigues, the team, his agent, etc. —...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Have Lineup Choices to Make With Vrana Returning

Like the results of an important test or a response from a prospective employer, this is the news hockey fans across “Hockeytown” have been waiting for:. Forward Jakub Vrana has missed all of the 2021-22 season while recovering from shoulder surgery in the Fall. While he recently joined the Detroit Red Wings at practice wearing a blue non-contact jersey, he has since been cleared to start taking contact. While his return is not imminent, things can change quite quickly in the NHL, and it may only be a matter of days before we learn that the soon-to-be 26-year-old winger is getting ready to make his season debut.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Reuters

Maple Leafs acquire G Carter Hutton from Coyotes

2022-02-22 01:17:36 GMT+00:00 - The Arizona Coyotes traded goalie Carter Hutton to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday in exchange for future considerations. Hutton, 36, will join his seventh NHL team. He cleared waivers earlier in the day, meaning he can be assigned directly to Toronto's AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.
NHL
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darcy Kuemper
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry’s Sister Has 4-Word Reaction To His Game

LeBron James may have hit the game-winning shot, but it was Stephen Curry who stole the show during Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. The Golden State Warriors superstar drained 16 three-pointers and scored 50 to win ASG MVP. It was a memorable night and a sensational performance from No. 30.
NBA
The Spun

Video: LeBron’s Reaction To National Anthem Is Going Viral

Another year, another viral moment during the NBA All-Star Game national anthem. Back in 2018, Fergie performed the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game. Video of the league’s best players reacting to the national anthem performance went viral on social media. Tonight’s national anthem was performed by Ohio...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wild Lakers, Heat Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Colorado Avalanche#The Boston Bruins#N Y Islanders#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Ats#Espn#Gaa#Sv
The Spun

Former NFL 1st Round Quarterback Cut By His CFL Team

It’s been a hot minute since we saw hide or hair of former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch in NFL circles. That might be because he’s been plying his trade up north in the CFL – until today. Per Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, Lynch was...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Takes A Hilarious Shot At Kendrick Perkins: "He Hasn't Played Since Two Years Before He Retired."

Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins both had long and fruitful careers in the NBA, both winning NBA titles as important pieces on champion teams. The two retired during the 2010s and have since formed quite the successful partnership on ESPN as talking heads. Perkins and Jefferson play well off of one another, often making jokes in good humor for the entertainment of the audience.
NBA
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Safety Announces His Retirement At 30

A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

80K+
Followers
125K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy