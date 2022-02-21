ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
 21 hours ago
The Seattle Kraken (16-31-4) travel to meet the Vancouver Canucks (23-22-6) Monday at Rogers Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (NHL Network). Below, we look at the Kraken vs. Canucks odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Kraken have dropped the past three games, including the first two outings on this road on this trip. Seattle fell at home, 5-2, New Year’s Day against Vancouver in the most recent meeting.

The Canucks were outscored 7-4 Saturday night as the Over cashed for the fifth time in the past six outings. Vancouver has scored three or more goals in five consecutive games, and two or more goals in seven straight contests.

Kraken at Canucks odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:50 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Kraken +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Canucks -180 (bet $180 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kraken +1.5 (-180) | Canucks -1.5 (+140)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Kraken at Canucks projected goalies

Philipp Grubauer (12-21-4, 3.15 GAA, .887 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Thatcher Demko (20-16-2, 2.67 GAA, .916 SV%, 1 SO)

Since a 19-save shutout, Feb. 1, against the New York Islanders, Grubauer has dropped four consecutive starts while allowing an average of three goals during the losing streak. He is 1-4 with a 2.82 GAA and .900 SV% in five February starts.

Demko was trucked for five goals on 14 shots Saturday against the Ducks before being pulled. He has allowed nine goals on 42 shots across his past two outings, but he is still 3-2-0 in five starts in the month of February.

Kraken at Canucks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Canucks 5, Kraken 3

The CANUCKS (-180) are a little on the pricey side but a solid play against the struggling Kraken (+145). Vancouver has registered seven of the past eight games as a favorite, while going 4-1 in the past five at home when favored.

The Kraken have fallen in 16 of the past 22 games on the road, while going 5-16 in the past 21 as an underdog and 2-6 in the previous eight inside the division.

The CANUCKS -1.5 (+140) at plus-money is a solid play here. Vancouver has beaten the opposition by two or more goals in five of their last seven victories.

OVER 5.5 (-130) is a bit costly, but it’s the best play on the board in this Pacific Northwest battle. The Over is 5-1 in the past six games for the Canucks, and 6-0 in the past six when favored. The Over is 4-1 in the previous five outings for the Kraken, while going 15-4-1 in the past 20 outings against teams with a losing overall record.

