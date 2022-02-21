Baylor at Oklahoma State odds, picks and prediction

The 11th-ranked Baylor Bears (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-13, 6-8) Monday at Gallagher-Ida Arena in Stillwater, Okla. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Baylor vs. Oklahoma State odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Bears picked up a 72-62 road victory at TCU Saturday. It was especially impressive since the win came without starters G L.J. Cryer (foot) and G Adam Flagler (knee) in the lineup. They’re both uncertain for Monday’s contest.

The Cowboys picked up an 82-79 overtime win over Kansas State Saturday in Stillwater. Oklahoma State failed to cover as a 4.5-point favorite, and is just 2-5-1 against the spread (ATS) across the past eight outings.

Baylor at Oklahoma State odds, spread and lines

Money line: Baylor -230 (bet $230 to win $100) | Oklahoma State +180 (bet $100 to win $180)

Baylor -230 (bet $230 to win $100) | Oklahoma State +180 (bet $100 to win $180) Against the spread: Baylor -4.5 (-120) | Oklahoma State +4.5 (-105)

Baylor -4.5 (-120) | Oklahoma State +4.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 137.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Baylor at Oklahoma State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Baylor 68, Oklahoma State 64

Baylor (-230) will cost over two times the potential return. That’s extremely risky with Cryer and Flagler possibly on the bench in street clothes. The Bears played with a short bench last time out, but doing so on the road is a much different situation.

PASS.

Lean to OKLAHOMA STATE +4.5 (-120). Sure, the Cowboys are just .500 overall, but Baylor is struggling in the health department. The underdog has cashed in four of the past five head-to-head meetings, too, so the Cowboys are the better play on their home hardwood.

The UNDER 137.5 (-107) is worth playing in this conference tilt. Cryer and Flagler are two of the top three scorers for the Bears, and if both are sidelined, Baylor could have a difficult time scoring.

