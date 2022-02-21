ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Idaho State at Northern Colorado odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05daKT_0eKbDBoK00

The Idaho State Bengals (6-19, 4-12 Big Sky) visit the Northern Colorado Bears (15-12, 10-5) Monday at Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley, Colo. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we look at the Idaho State vs. Northern Colorado odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Bengals lost last time out against Sacramento State, but they were able to drop Northern Colorado by a 61-58 count Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho, in the first meeting.

The Bears bounced back from that disappointing loss to the Bengals by topping Weber State in overtime on the road, 83-79. NorCo is 4-1 ATS across the past five outings, with the lone non-cover vs. ISU.

Rankings courtesy of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Idaho State at Northern Colorado odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Idaho State +570 (bet $100 to win $570) | Northern Colorado -900 (bet $900 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Idaho State +12.5 (-120) | Northern Colorado -12.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 144.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Get some action on this matchup at Tipico Sportsbook, a trusted, global sports-betting leader and Sportsbook Wire’s official betting partner.

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico now. IA, Tipico is coming to your state soon! New customer offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Idaho State at Northern Colorado odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Northern Colorado 74, Idaho State 65

Northern Colorado (-900) will cost you nine times your potential return against Idaho State (+570), and that’s extremely risky betting behavior, especially since the Bengals just won outright in the first meeting last week.

PASS.

Take IDAHO STATE +12.5 (-120) plus the points. Not only did ISU win the first meeting last week as an underdog, but they’re 5-2 ATS across the past seven games overall. The Bengals failed to cover last time out, but haven’t had consecutive non-covers since mid-January.

Toss in the fact the road team is 5-2 ATS in the past seven meetings, and the underdog is 14-6 ATS in the previous 20 in the series, and Idaho State looks rather tasty.

The UNDER 144.5 (-107) is the play there. We saw a total of just 119 points in the first meeting last week. We should see a bump in scoring here, but the Under is still just 5-2 in the past seven against winning teams for Idaho State. The Under is 5-2 in the past seven for Northern Colorado against losing sides, too.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jocelyn Alo, Hope Trautwein snag weekly Big 12 awards

It was a great week for Oklahoma softball punctuated by Jocelyn Alo blasting five home runs in three games to tie Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA career record of 95 home runs. After recording back-to-back two homer games against McNeese State and Houston on Saturday, Alo sent the second pitch she saw on Sunday against Texas State out of the park for her record-tying 95th career home run. As a result, Alo was named the Big 12 Player of the Week. Alo also pulled down national player of the week honors as she was named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I Player of the Week.Alo batted .600 on the weekend, registered 11 RBI, seven extra base hits and slugged 1.733 in Oklahoma’s five run-rule wins.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big 12 cornerback transfer lists LSU in his final 4

LSU has already overhauled its secondary with players from the transfer portal: Jarrick Bernard, Greg Brooks Jr., Mekhi Williams-Garner, and Joe Foucha. It seems as though Brian Kelly and his coaching staff aren’t done trying to nab talented defensive backs. Former West Virginia cornerback, Daryl Porter Jr. announced he...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Basketball
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Idaho Sports
Greeley, CO
Basketball
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Basketball
Pocatello, ID
Sports
State
Georgia State
Greeley, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Greeley, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State basketball vs. Illinois: How to watch, listen, stream the game Thursday

The Ohio State basketball team needed overtime to get past a pesky Indiana team. Now, the Buckeyes face a much tougher opponent when they head to Champaign to face the Fighting Illini. With a win on the road, OSU could be just a game out of first place heading into the stretch run of the regular season. Here’s everything you need to know to see the Bucks battle Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#The Idaho State Bengals#Bank Of Colorado Arena#Espn#Weber State#Norco#Ats#Isu#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Sportsbook Wire#Nj#Idaho State 65
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU comes up short on the road against Kentucky

For a while on Wednesday night, it looked like the Tigers were heading for a season sweep of the Kentucky Wildcats. They led by eight at the half, but Kentucky surged in the second period, outscoring LSU by 13 in the final frame. Coach Will Wade’s squad had a chance at the end, narrowing the margin to four in the final minute, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats earned a 71-66 win at Rupp Arena.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida baseball beats North Florida to get back above .500

Florida Gators baseball will head into the second weekend of the season with a winning record after beating North Florida, 3-1, on Wednesday. Sophomore right-hander Brandon Sproat pitched five strong innings and got the win for the Gators. He struck out a career-high eight batters and worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth while allowing just one run. Blake Purnell came in for his second-straight day of relief work and Ryan Slater shut the door with a save that lasted 2 1/3 innings.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Athlon Sports ranks top CFB rosters for 2022 season

Athlon Sports recently ranked the top college football rosters for the 2022 season by referencing where each program finished in the last five recruiting rankings. Using 247Sports’ Team Composite rankings, Athlon was able to take an average of where each team has finished to determine its rankings of the most talented rosters for this coming season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This talented 2023 3-star safety excited about March visit

The recruiting grind never ends for a truly successful college football program and it is clear that Florida’s new head coach Billy Napier has received the memo. He and his army of staffers have been burning the midnight oil in their quest to land the biggest and best of the prep prospects, with a group from the 2023 class of recruits arriving in Gainesville the first weekend of March.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cleveland Smart Sole 4 Black Satin wedges

Specs: Three versions designed in cast stainless steel. Chipper is 42 degrees. Gap wedge is 50 degrees. Sand wedge is 58 degrees. Who it’s for: Golfers who struggle with chipping, pitching and escaping greenside bunkers. Available: March 4. Price: $119.99 steel; $129.99, graphite at Dick’s/PGA Tour Superstore. As...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest NBA mock draft has a pair Alabama players selected

Much like the NFL, mock drafts for the NBA are updated almost daily. Also like football, Alabama is becoming increasingly represented on the mock draft scene. Early Wednesday morning, ESPN released its all-new NBA two-round mock draft (subscription required) and it featured a pair of Alabama players in freshman guard JD Davison and senior guard/forward Keon Ellis.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy