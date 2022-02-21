Idaho State at Northern Colorado odds, picks and prediction

The Idaho State Bengals (6-19, 4-12 Big Sky) visit the Northern Colorado Bears (15-12, 10-5) Monday at Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley, Colo. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we look at the Idaho State vs. Northern Colorado odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Bengals lost last time out against Sacramento State, but they were able to drop Northern Colorado by a 61-58 count Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho, in the first meeting.

The Bears bounced back from that disappointing loss to the Bengals by topping Weber State in overtime on the road, 83-79. NorCo is 4-1 ATS across the past five outings, with the lone non-cover vs. ISU.

Idaho State at Northern Colorado odds, spread and lines

Money line: Idaho State +570 (bet $100 to win $570) | Northern Colorado -900 (bet $900 to win $100)

Idaho State +570 (bet $100 to win $570) | Northern Colorado -900 (bet $900 to win $100) Against the spread: Idaho State +12.5 (-120) | Northern Colorado -12.5 (-105)

Idaho State +12.5 (-120) | Northern Colorado -12.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 144.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Idaho State at Northern Colorado odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Northern Colorado 74, Idaho State 65

Northern Colorado (-900) will cost you nine times your potential return against Idaho State (+570), and that’s extremely risky betting behavior, especially since the Bengals just won outright in the first meeting last week.

PASS.

Take IDAHO STATE +12.5 (-120) plus the points. Not only did ISU win the first meeting last week as an underdog, but they’re 5-2 ATS across the past seven games overall. The Bengals failed to cover last time out, but haven’t had consecutive non-covers since mid-January.

Toss in the fact the road team is 5-2 ATS in the past seven meetings, and the underdog is 14-6 ATS in the previous 20 in the series, and Idaho State looks rather tasty.

The UNDER 144.5 (-107) is the play there. We saw a total of just 119 points in the first meeting last week. We should see a bump in scoring here, but the Under is still just 5-2 in the past seven against winning teams for Idaho State. The Under is 5-2 in the past seven for Northern Colorado against losing sides, too.

