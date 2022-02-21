ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"We Like to Feel the Pressure" - Ruben Dias Assesses Manchester City's Chances of Champions League Glory

By Edward Burnett
 22 hours ago
Since his arrival to the east side of Manchester from Benfica in 2020, Ruben Dias’ impact on Manchester City has been nothing short of phenomenal as the Portuguese has instilled a sense of stability into Pep Guardiola's backline whilst giving a lift to those around him.

The 24-year-old was brought in to help tighten up a City defence that had bid farewell to former club captain Vincent Kompany a year prior to when joined the Sky Blues, who had surrendered their league crown to Liverpool after a disappointing campaign for Guardiola's troops.

Dias went on to have one of the greatest debut campaigns in English football, winning the Premier League title and the League Cup as well as individual accolades such as the Premier League Player of the Season and Manchester City Player of the Year.

However, despite the success enjoyed by the defender in his first season at the Etihad Stadium, Dias holds hope of going one step further in the Champions League this season after suffering in the final against Chelsea last year in May.

In our team, we all like to win, we like difficult challenges, because that is the only way we can show how good we are. A Champions League is another of those challenges. It's a special competition especially for that because it involves the best teams in Europe.

Obviously, It (Champions League) is a big ambition for all of us and we like to feel that pressure, that feeling that it is a team goal," Dias said in an interview following Manchester City's 5-0 thrashing of Sporting Lisbon in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie last week.

But it is a positive feeling, because it makes us better, it makes us want to improve every day, both individually and collectively. It (winning the Champions League) is a challenge we want, it is a challenge we are ready for,” he told City’s website in a recent interview.

Despite being far from hitting his prime as a central defender, Dias is no stranger to turning out great performances in Europe’s elite club competition, having managed to keep the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar all quiet in the knockout phases of last year's tournament.

"This is my second season here, but I am already aware that Manchester City are a club that want to win every competition we play in," the centre-half added.

There is still a long way to go (in the Champions League), but I think the secret will be, above everything else, thinking about going game by game. That is what we are going to do.

I think there are no secrets in this team. It is just having the mentality of wanting to become better every day. I think that is how we all feel and what we all want. That is why this team is winning season after season, it is not a coincidence.

Our spirit and mentality are always the same, despite the results or despite our good moments. There is always room for improvement and there is always something to work for."

