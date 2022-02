Alabama men's basketball (17-10, 7-7 SEC) moved up in the top 25 of the AP poll. despite going 1-1 this past week. The No. 24 ranked Crimson Tide moved up one spot from last week's AP poll with a win against Mississippi State at Coleman Coliseum and a loss on the road against then No. 4 Kentucky. The team beat Mississippi State this past Wednesday 80-75, led by guard Jahvon Quinerly's 21 points and eight assists. In the second half of the game, Oats was ejected after receiving two technical fouls, a move that fueled the Tide to go on an 18-2 run and effectively end the game.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO