Take this with a grain of internet-sized salt, but we believe Herbert Diess, the CEO of Volkswagen Group, just promised the world an electric VW pickup truck. Okay, the executive hardly promised anything, and in reality, he made only a casual remark in response to a Reddit user's question during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on the messaging board. The question? "Hello Herbert, we like the VW designs a lot. My question is, will there be an electric pickup truck like the Ford F-150 Lightning for the USA?"

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO