A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao. This is it. Putin has invaded Ukraine. Markets are displaying all the predictable reactions, selling stocks and buying safe-havens. Treasury yields are down 10 basis points, while the Swiss franc and Japanese yen are up as is the dollar index. Gold has surged 2% and oil has jumped over $100 a barrel.

BUSINESS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO