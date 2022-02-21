Here Are The 6 Richest, Old Money Billionaire Families In New York

As a frequent flier, it's scary to even think about plane crashes. You think you're going to have a routine, uneventful flight, which most of them are, but then boom! I can only imagine the horror and gut-wrenching fear that goes through the mind of someone who realizes their airplane is crashing. The panic onboard these aircraft must have been beyond comprehension for someone who has never been in that situation. Throughout the years, New York State has seen its share of deadly plane crashes. We are home to some of the busiest airports in the world. Even though the number of enplanements was down 73 percent from 2019, in 2020 there were still 15,181,920 people who boarded airplanes around the state. Let's take a look back at some of the most devastating and deadly plane crashes that happened in New York.

