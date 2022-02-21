ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Taliban Aiming To Create 'Grand Army' For Afghanistan

By Abdullah HASRAT
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Taliban are creating a "grand army" for Afghanistan that will include officers and troops who served the old regime, the official tasked with overseeing the military's transformation said Monday. Latifullah Hakimi, head of the Taliban's Ranks Clearance Commission, also told a news conference they had repaired half the...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

‘We are still shocked’: the Syrians who discovered Islamic State’s leader was their neighbour

For many months, the man on the motorbike would come and go from the house and a mechanic’s workshop in the Syrian border town of Atme. No other adult in the three-story building ever seemed to emerge, least of all a second man who signed a lease last spring and moved in with two women and three young children, never to be seen publicly again until the early hours of Thursday.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Humanitarian Aid#Afghan National Army#Military Hospital#The United Nations#Ex Afghan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Angelina Jolie shares letter from Afghan girl about Taliban rule: ‘I might never be able to go outside again’

Angelina Jolie has shared a letter she says she received from an Afghan girl sharing a warning about the state of women’s rights under the Taliban.The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, two weeks before the US was set to complete the withdrawal of its troops in the region, ending a 20-year war.Jolie, a longtime humanitarian, wrote on Instagram: “A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter. I’m protecting her identity, but she hasn’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban seized power.”The actor then shared an excerpt from the letter, which reads: “I...
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
36K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy