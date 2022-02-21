ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Scores in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Petry scored a goal on two shots while adding four hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Have Lineup Choices to Make With Vrana Returning

Like the results of an important test or a response from a prospective employer, this is the news hockey fans across “Hockeytown” have been waiting for:. Forward Jakub Vrana has missed all of the 2021-22 season while recovering from shoulder surgery in the Fall. While he recently joined the Detroit Red Wings at practice wearing a blue non-contact jersey, he has since been cleared to start taking contact. While his return is not imminent, things can change quite quickly in the NHL, and it may only be a matter of days before we learn that the soon-to-be 26-year-old winger is getting ready to make his season debut.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings weigh options with Joe Veleno: Detroit or Grand Rapids

Joe Veleno has been a fixture in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup since mid-December, playing in the past 22 games. But the team is weighing its options with the young center – whether to keep him on the NHL roster or have him stay in Grand Rapids, where he played two games over the weekend.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NHL

Anderson, Canadiens defeat Maple Leafs for third straight win

MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson had two goals and an assist for the Montreal Canadiens in their third straight win, 5-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bell Centre on Monday. Cole Caufield had a goal and two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 35 saves for the Canadiens (11-33-7), who hadn't won consecutive games this season prior to the streak.
NHL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
WKRN News 2

Predators rally past Panthers 6-4

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) – Mikael Granlund scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Nashville Predators snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers. Tanner Jeannot scored twice for Nashville including the team’s first shorthanded goal of the season, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Rem Pitlick: Clinches winning streak

Pitlick scored the shootout-winner in Sunday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Islanders. Pitlick, who hasn't scored in regulation or overtime in four games, was the second shooter selected by interim head coach Marty St. Louis, and the counter-intuitive move worked. He deked Ilya Sorokin to the backhand, then quickly shifted to the forehand for the tally. It turned out to be the winning score, which gave Montreal its second consecutive win and first such winning streak of the season. Pitlick has been a nice story for the Canadiens, scoring seven points in 14 games with the Habs while scoring on 21.4 percent of his shots (three goals, 14 shots).
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Ryan Poehling
Person
Jeff Petry
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault: Cruises to win Monday

Montembeault allowed two goals on 37 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs. Montembeault faced a lot of shots, but the Canadiens' offense spotted him a 5-0 lead after two periods. The Maple Leafs got a pair of goals in the third, but Montembeault was able to collect his second straight win. The 25-year-old is now at 4-10-4 with a 3.71 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 24 contests. He'll continue to serve as the Canadiens' top goalie with Jake Allen (lower body) and Carey Price (knee) still without a concrete return date set.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Nabs assist in win

Chiarot logged an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs. Chiarot had gone without a point in his last five games, and he missed two contests with a lower-body injury in that span. The 30-year-old had the secondary helper on a Rem Pitlick goal in the second period. Chiarot is up to 10 points, 99 hits, 78 blocked shots, 84 shots on net and a minus-24 rating in 46 outings this season. Any team that is interested in acquiring the defenseman ahead of the March 21 trade deadline is doing so with an eye on bolstering their defensive shape, not their offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Three-point burst in win

Anderson scored twice on five shots, dished an assist, logged four hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs. Anderson and Cole Caufield each enjoyed three-point games as the Habs' winning streak reached three. With three goals in his last two games, Anderson has responded well to his promotion to the top line. The 27-year-old is at 21 points, 96 shots, 98 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 40 contests overall. He's unlikely to stay consistent for long, but Anderson's strong goal-scoring history is worth investing in while he's hot.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Montreal
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Makes impact in win

Caufield had an assist and scored in the shootout in Montreal's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders on Sunday. Caufield's season has jumpstarted since Marty St. Louis took over as the interim head coach. The rookie has five points in the five games under the new coach, which includes four goals, one shootout tally and another that was reversed on video review.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Brett Kulak: Logs assist in win

Kulak had an assist and one hit in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders. Kulak accepted a pass back to the point from Ryan Poehling and quickly feed Jeff Petry at the other point to set up Montreal's first goal. It was the third point in the last six games for Kulak, who is up to 11 points through 44 games. He was paired Petry on the first unit defense, as interim head coach Marty St. Louis moved the lefty-shooting Ben Chiarot to the right side on the second pair.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Weekly: Thompson, Dahlin, Eichel & More

Earlier last week, the Buffalo Sabres won two games in a row for the first time since December 14-16, and looked to be making improvements on a run of poor outings and recent struggles. That success didn’t last long, however, as they’ve now lost their last three games in a row, and are just 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Now surpassed by the Ottawa Senators, the Sabres sit at seventh place in the Atlantic Division, and 27th overall in the NHL standings. As always, though, there are new storylines, some positive, to take from an otherwise unremarkable week of hockey.In this edition of Sabres Weekly, read about the latest Sabres storylines heading into a new week.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Shouldn’t Trade for Jeff Petry

The Philadelphia Flyers are all but out of the playoff race this season and have to think about selling off their assets and upcoming unrestricted free agents to help build their team for next season and beyond. That includes possible players like Claude Giroux, Rasmus Ristolainen, Justin Braun, Martin Jones, Derick Brassard, and more. That being said, I don’t think every one of them will be traded, but it remains speculation which players will be.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy