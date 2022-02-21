ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Spread: Hoosiers Big Underdog in Opening Line for Road Game at Ohio State

By Tom Brew
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6h9O_0eKb90Hx00

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Indiana hasn't been very good on the road this season, and Ohio State has been nearly perfect at home, winning every game before finally losing to Iowa on Saturday.

That combination is a sound reason for why the No. 18-ranked Buckeyes are a 7-point favorite heading into Monday night's rescheduled game with the Hoosiers, according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 135.5.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was moved to accommodate Ohio State making up a snow game with Iowa. This will be Ohio State's fourth game in nine days.

The Hoosiers haven't played since Tuesday, and the six-day break has given them time to get their legs back and do extra prep work for Ohio State. They are trying to snap a four-game losing streak

Indiana is 16-9 on the year after losing to Wisconsin 74-69 on Tuesday in Bloomington. It's the first time they've lost four games in a row all season.

Indiana is 13-12 against the point spread this season. The Hoosiers are 13-3 at home and 11-5 vs. the spread at Assembly Hall, but those two losses have come in the past three weeks to Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin. On the road, Indiana is just 2-6 straight up and 1-7 against the spread.

Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

  • Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)
  • Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)
  • Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 8 — Lost at No. 22 Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)
  • Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 in Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)
  • Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 6 — Beat No. 13 Ohio State 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won)
  • Jan. 9 — Beat Minnesota 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won)
  • Jan. 13 — Lost at Iowa 83-74 as a 4.5 -point underdog (lost)
  • Jan. 17 — Won at Nebraska 78-71 as a 9-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 20 — Beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65 as a 4-point underdog (won)
  • Jan. 23 — Lost to Michigan 80-62 as a 4-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 26 — Beat Penn State 74-57 as an 8.5-point favorite (won)
  • Jan. 29 — Won at Maryland 68-55 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)
  • Feb. 5 — Lost to No. 18 Illinois 74-57 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Feb. 8 — Lost to Northwestern 59-51 as a 2-point favorite (lost)
  • Feb. 12 — Lost at No. 17 Michigan State 76-61 as a 4-point underdog (lost)
  • Feb. 15 — Lost to No. 15 Wisconsin 74-69 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)

Ohio State is 16-7 and 9-5 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are 12-11 against the spread all season. In Big Ten home games, they are 7-1 straight up, and 5-3 against the spread. The Buckeyes lost their first home game of the season on Saturday against Iowa.

Here's what Ohio State has done so far this season:

  • Nov. 9 — Beat Akron 67-66 as a 16.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Nov. 12 — Beat Niagara 84-74 as a 19.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 15 — Beat Bowling Green 89-58 as a 16-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 18— Lost at Xavier 71-65 as an 2.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Nov. 22 — Beat No. 21 Seton Hall 79-76 as a 2.5-point underdog (won)
  • Nov. 24 — Lost to No. 23 Florida 90-79 as a 2.5-point underdog (lost)
  • Nov. 30 — Beat No. 1 Duke 71-66 as a 3.5-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 5 — Beat Penn State 76-64 as an 5-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 8 — Beat Towson 85-74 as a 14.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Dec. 11 — Beat No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55 as a 5-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 28 — Versus New Orleans — cancelled (COVID)
  • Jan. 2 — Beat Nebraska 87-79 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 6 — Lost at Indiana 67-51 as a 2-point underdog (lost)
  • Jan. 9 — Beat Northwestern 95-87 as a 7.5-point favorite (won)
  • Jan. 13— Lost at No. 13 Wisconsin 78-68 as a 3.5-point underdog (lost)
  • Jan. 16— Beat Penn State 61-56 as an 10.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 18— Beat IUPUI 83-37 as an 33.5-point favorite (won)
  • Jan. 22 — Versus Nebraska — postponed (COVID)
  • Jan. 27 — Won at Minnesota 75-64 as a 4.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 30 — Lost at No. 6 Purdue 81-78 as a 9.5-point underdog (won)
  • Feb. 3 — Versus Iowa — postponed (snow)
  • Feb. 6 — Beat Maryland 82-67 as a 9.5-point favorite (won)
  • Feb. 9 — Lost at Rutgers 66-64 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Feb. 12 — Beat Michigan 68-57 as a 2.5-point underdog (won)
  • Feb. 15 — Beat Minnesota 70-45 as a 12.5-point favorite (won)
  • Feb. 19 — Lost to Iowa 75-62 as a 5.5-point favorite (lost)

