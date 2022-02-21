ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamal Edwards, UK music entrepreneur and SBTV founder, dies at 31

By Kelly Hayes
fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON - Jamal Edwards, British music entrepreneur and founder of a YouTube channel that provided an early platform to several U.K. rappers as well as pop stars like Ed Sheeran, has died. He was 31. Edwards’ death was confirmed on Monday by his mother, broadcaster Brenda Edwards, who said...

www.fox10phoenix.com

NME

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda reveals cause of death and calls him “the centre of our world”

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda has revealed the 31-year-old’s cause of death after he passed away this weekend (February 20). News of the influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV’s death was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’ media company to the BBC following reports on social media that the entrepreneur died unexpectedly on Sunday morning.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Celebrities pay tribute to Jamal Edwards after he dies aged 31

Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, who sadly passed away on Sunday 20 February at the age of 31. Earlier this morning, Jamal's mother Brenda Edwards revealed he died following a "sudden illness". Speaking to his fans, she said: "I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support."
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jamal Edwards death: Brenda Edwards says son, 31, was ‘centre of our world’ after SBTV star passes from ‘short illness’

BRENDA Edwards has said her son Jamal was "the centre of our world" as she paid tribute to him following his death aged 31. The Loose Women panellist thanked everyone for "messages of love and support" following the sudden death of SBTV founder Jamal, who gained fame from setting up the new music platform in 2006, which is often credited as helping to launch a string of UK music careers including Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J.
MUSIC

