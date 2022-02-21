ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poco may be working on its first-ever smartwatch, according to a leak

By Preslav Mladenov
Phone Arena
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first leak about a possible smartwatch from Poco has surfaced. A new tip from leaker. Piyush Bhasarkar, which was also backed up by tipster. Mukul Sharma, indicates that Poco is working on its first-ever smartwatch (via Gizmochina). In a tweet, Piyush Bhasarkar shared that he had spotted a certificate for...

