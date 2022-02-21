Women injured after being struck by Florida trolley

A woman was rushed to the hospital on Friday afternoon after she was hit by a Florida trolley.

Rescue crews took the unidentified woman to the hospital after she was hit by a trolley along Northeast 15th Street , between Biscayne Boulevard and North Bayshore Drive , just north of downtown Miami .

According to City of Miami Police , the victim, who is in her 60s, was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Officers shut down Biscayne Boulevard in both directions while they investigated the incident.