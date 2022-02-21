ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wait! The Awesome Title Reveal For THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Was Shot Practically!?

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhoa! So, over the weekend, I learned that the awesome title reveal video for Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was shot practically! That title reveal was not CGI and that kind of blew my mind...

EW.com

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

After what's seemed like years of secrecy and speculation, Amazon Prime Video is finally inviting fans back to Middle-earth, unveiling the first glimpse of its take on J.R.R. Tolkien's expansive fantasy world. Vanity Fair has the exclusive first look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

7 Lord of the Rings Character Names Confirmed for Amazon Show Rings of Power

Other than the timeframe of when the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series will take place, fans have had a number of questions about what the narrative will actually explore and how it will connect to other corners of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth adventures, with fans learning this week the names of some of the characters that will be featured in the project. While some of the characters will surely be familiar to audiences, given the casting details that had been revealed months ago, the rest of the series regulars have now at least been introduced to us. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2nd.
TV SERIES
#Rings Of Power#Title Sequence#Whoa#Prime Video#The Phantom Flex 4k
