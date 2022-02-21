Wait! The Awesome Title Reveal For THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Was Shot Practically!?

Other than the timeframe of when the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series will take place, fans have had a number of questions about what the narrative will actually explore and how it will connect to other corners of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth adventures, with fans learning this week the names of some of the characters that will be featured in the project. While some of the characters will surely be familiar to audiences, given the casting details that had been revealed months ago, the rest of the series regulars have now at least been introduced to us. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2nd.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO