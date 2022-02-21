ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Portugal's drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average

Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s winter drought is getting worse, with the national weather...

US News and World Report

Earthquake of Magnitude 5.1 Strikes Portugal's Madeira, No Casualties Reported

MADRID (Reuters) -A moderate earthquake rattled the Portuguese island of Madeira in the early hours on Wednesday, scaring residents but causing no damage or injuries, the Portuguese Sea and Atmosphere Institute (IPMA) said. The IPMA said the 5.1 magnitude quake, with an epicentre in the ocean, 45 km south of...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Portugal winds down Covid restrictions as cases fall

Face masks must still be worn indoors and a digital vaccination certificate must be shown to enter the country and on hospital and care home visits. Portugal’s government has announced it is winding down coronavirus restrictions, following the path of other European countries where a surge in cases blamed on the Omicron variant is ebbing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

The extinction crisis that no one’s talking about

Your morning coffee is in a perilous state. There are just two species of coffee plants on which the entire multibillion-dollar industry is based: One of them is considered poor-tasting, and the other, which you’re likely familiar with, is threatened by climate change and a deadly fungal disease. Thankfully...
LIFESTYLE
Smithonian

Five Fascinating Ice Age Finds Discovered in Yukon Permafrost

In Canada’s Yukon territory, towering pine and spruce forests drape over rolling hills and the Yukon River and its winding tributaries cut valleys into the landscape. Winters in this northwest corner of Canada are harsh, but the warm summer months are illuminated by sunshine until midnight. Even further north,...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Volcanoes, plague, famine and endless winter: Welcome to 536, what historians and scientists believe was the 'worst year to be alive'

It’s only February and already 2022 is shaping up badly. A huge volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga, the prospect of war with Russia, the ongoing pandemic (and its economic disruptions). And that’s even before we touch on Chinese sabre-rattling over Taiwan or Sex and the City’s disastrous reboot. Welcome to the New Year: as ghastly as the old one. A history of bad times I write not to make light of our world’s very real problems, but rather to put them into some perspective. 2020, 2021 and perhaps now 2022, have all been bad. But they have not been worse years...
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again

POMPEII, Italy (AP) — In a few horrible hours, Pompeii was turned from a vibrant city into an ash-embalmed wasteland, smothered by a furious volcanic eruption in A.D. 79. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
EUROPE
The Independent

Winter storm: More than 200,000 lose power in the South as Ted Cruz tweets advice

More than 200,000 homes are without power across the South as Winter Storm Landon locked in on Thursday with heavy snow, thick ice and freezing rain.Millions of people were in the path of the severe weather which dumped a foot of snow in the Midwest and led to warnings from the South to the Northeast through Friday night.Power outages are currently highest in Tennessee where more than 136,000 homes went down, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages across the US.Texas is the next hardest hit where 52,000 are in blackout. Some 22,000 have lost power in Arkansas, and 12,000...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 8

Will this week's rain in San Diego impact the drought?

SAN DIEGO — California is thirsty for any precipitation and San Diego may get some relief on Tuesday. A few tenths of an inch are expected to fall in San Diego, just days after parts of the county hit a record high temperature of 91 degrees. Now, we're looksing at a 30 degree drop in the forecast from Saturday to Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Storm sweeps northern Europe, causing damage and delays

BERLIN (AP) — Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across the region overnight, toppling trees, downing power lines and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic. At least three people were killed.
ENVIRONMENT
Post Register

High pressure system dominates region, may worsen drought

KLAMATH FALLS, Oregon — Most people quickly abandoned their attempts at “dry January” this year, but not the atmosphere over the northeastern Pacific Ocean. A stubborn region of high pressure hundreds of miles wide has parked itself over the U.S. West Coast, deflecting the winter storms the region so desperately needs to improve its drought situation.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Reuters

Profit at Portugal's biggest utility down 18% on one-off costs

LISBON (Reuters) -Portugal’s largest utility, EDP-Energias de Portugal, on Thursday reported an 18% drop in 2021 net profit to 657 million euros ($747 million) due mainly to one-off costs, including impairments on thermal assets in Iberia. It said such non-recurring negative effects totalled 169 million euros. Its recurring net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
simpleflying.com

A Look At TAP Air Portugal's New Madeira Shuttle Service

TAP Air Portugal has launched a new air shuttle between Funchal and Lisbon starting February 14th. The air shuttle service will offer improved customer service and greater travel flexibility. TAP currently offers five daily flights on this route, which will increase to seven per day by the end of March.
TRAVEL
Times Daily

Wintry weather disrupts travel across the heartland

DALLAS (AP) — Freezing rain and drizzle is disrupting travel from Central Texas to the Great Lakes, with ice-glazed roads leading to hundreds of traffic accidents. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Snow brings travel disruption amid warnings of lightning strikes

Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions as snow falls in many parts of the country, amid warnings of lightning strikes.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and lightning, in force until 8pm on Thursday, for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland.Forecasters say that frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.On the roads, Traffic Scotland said that snowy conditions are affecting much of the central belt, the A9 around Slochd and the A90 around Dundee, and urged people to drive according to the conditions.❄️NEW⚠️06:52Snowy conditions affecting...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

War in Europe

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao. Markets are displaying all the predictable reactions, selling stocks and buying safe-havens. Treasury yields are down 10 basis points, while the Swiss franc and Japanese yen are up as is the dollar index. Gold has surged 2% and oil has jumped over $100 a barrel read more .
BUSINESS
AFP

Oil tops $100, havens rally, stocks dive as Russia invades Ukraine

Oil prices soared past $100 and safe havens rallied while equities tumbled Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent forces into Ukraine, accelerating fears of a major war in eastern Europe. After weeks of warnings from the United States and other powers, the Kremlin -- which is said to have around 200,000 lined up -- ordered a wide-ranging offensive into its neighbour, days after saying it would provide "peacekeepers" to two breakaway regions. The Russian president said in a surprise statement on television: "I have made the decision of a military operation." He also vowed retaliation against anyone who interfered and called on the Ukraine military to lay down its arms.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

