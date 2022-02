A Clayton County man has been arrested on charges related to the killing of a taxi driver in downtown Atlanta last week, police announced Tuesday. Elibra Allen, 48, was identified thanks to items left behind in the taxi, which was found abandoned in a downtown parking lot Feb. 18, Atlanta police Homicide Unit Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said. Allen is facing charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Woolfolk. He will be booked into the Fulton County Jail.

