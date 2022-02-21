ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Taliban Reject Fresh US Criticism of Kabul Government

texasguardian.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfghanistan's Taliban Monday strongly defended their government against fresh criticism by the United States that the male-only leadership in Kabul is 'dominated by one ethnicity' and lacks inclusivity. 'This is invalid and we reject it,' Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told VOA when asked for his reaction to the critical...

www.texasguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Taliban detains two journalists in Kabul, refugee agency says

The Taliban has detained at least two foreign journalists along with several Afghan nationals in Kabul, the United Nations refugee agency said Friday, fueling fears that the extremist group is launching a major crackdown on reporters after just a few months in power. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Taliban says new troops near central Asian borders will bring stability. The neighbors are not so sure.

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Afghanistan’s Taliban-led Defense Ministry has established several new military units in three border provinces in the country’s north, northeast, and west, deploying an estimated 4,400 additional troops in the region. The ministry said...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Humanitarian Aid#Voa#Cabinet#United Nations#Islamist#Nato#The Islamic Emirate#Disall
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
Country
China
Daily Mail

US hacker 'in his pyjamas' takes down North Korea's internet in revenge for cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang

An American hacker 'in his pyjamas' has taken down North Korea's internet in revenge for a cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang. The hacker, who has been named only as P4x, launched repeated 'distributed denial of service' (DDoS) attacks against the communist state, crippling the country's few government-operated public-access websites and slowing email traffic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Angelina Jolie shares letter from Afghan girl about Taliban rule: ‘I might never be able to go outside again’

Angelina Jolie has shared a letter she says she received from an Afghan girl sharing a warning about the state of women’s rights under the Taliban.The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, two weeks before the US was set to complete the withdrawal of its troops in the region, ending a 20-year war.Jolie, a longtime humanitarian, wrote on Instagram: “A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter. I’m protecting her identity, but she hasn’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban seized power.”The actor then shared an excerpt from the letter, which reads: “I...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy