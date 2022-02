A mother has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly beheading her 6-year-old son and her dog, telling authorities that the devil was speaking to her. Police in Kansas City said the woman, Tasha Haefs, 35, allegedly carried out the grisly crime on Tuesday night. KCTV reports that police responded to a call Tuesday night from a woman who was afraid someone was trying to hurt her. She told police that the devil was trying to attack her. Police asked if she suffered from any mental illnesses, but she said she did not and hung up the phone. When...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO