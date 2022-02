Presale tickets are now available for Sir Paul McCartney’s upcoming concert in Syracuse, giving fans a look at how much it’ll cost to see The Beatles legend this time. McCartney will perform at Syracuse University’s Carrier Dome on June 4, at 8 p.m. It’s his first time in Syracuse in five years and the only Upstate New York stop on his recently announced 2022 “Get Back” tour dates.

