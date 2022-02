The need for cybersecurity has existed ever since the first computer virus came to light. The first known computer virus appeared in 1971. Creeper, named after a Scooby-Doo cartoon show character, was written by BBN computer programmer Bob Thomas as an experimental self-duplication program. The threat landscape has significantly changed since that time, especially with the emergence of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, and more. Bad actors are using more advanced tools and resources, and they have upgraded their tactics by designing new strategies to perpetrate their heinous intentions.

