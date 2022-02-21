ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Liverpool Still 'Seriously Interested' In Premier League Winger Despite Luis Diaz Transfer

Liverpool are still 'seriously interested' in a long-term Premier League target despite the signing of Luis Diaz in January according to a report.

The move for the Colombian international was brought forward after Tottenham Hotspur made advances during the transfer window.

The Reds moved quickly after the interest from the North London club became known to sign the 25 year old for a reported fee of €45million plus €15million add ons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FixlS_0eKb3Yku00
IMAGO / PA Images

Diaz has settled well at his new club and scored his first goal at the weekend with a well taken effort in the 3-1 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League, which saw Liverpool close the gap on leaders Manchester City to just six points.

After the signing of Diaz, it appeared that focus would shift to refreshing Jurgen Klopp's midfield options, but there remains uncertainty regarding the futures of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

All three of Liverpool's famous front three are out of contract in just under 18 months, with both Mane and Firmino having been linked recently with moves to Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Salah's contract negotiations are dragging on with no signs of a positive end result as of yet so doubt remains over the futures of all three players.

Should one of the three players who formed the most feared front three in football not so long ago move on, it could free up space for another big-money move.

Transfer specialist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT, that it's possible that Liverpool will make a move for West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen who continues to excel this season.

“Maybe Jarrod Bowen is next on their radar and he’s somebody they’re seriously interested in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45VkWx_0eKb3Yku00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Bowen has been linked with a move to the Reds since the summer and would look like a perfect fit for a Klopp team.

It doesn't seem realistic however that an attempt to sign him will be made unless one of the forwards moves on, so it will be an interesting few months to see what the future holds for Bowen and three Liverpool legends.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

