Tommy Pham Open To Playing First Base

Eddie Basinski, 99, earned 'Fiddler' nickname for his proficiency with violin, baseballBrooklyn Dodgers Hall of Famer Eddie Basinski, 99, died on Jan. 8 at a care facility in Gladstone. He was the oldest Dodger alive and known as well for his talent with the violin. Basinski's name is also familiar across Oregon for his children's accomplishments. His son Jeff went on to have an athletic facility in Forest Grove named after him after serving as the longtime athletic director of the high school there. Dave, his youngest son, worked as a news director at KATU, earning achievements that included the...
Comments / 0