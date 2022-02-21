Tommy Pham Open To Playing First Base

Another day brings with it another team willing to join the chase for Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson. Per The Athletic:. The Padres would love to have Olson. That’s especially the case now that they employ a manager who oversaw Olson’s development into an All-Star. As is (A.J.) Preller’s wont, the Padres, before the lockout, checked in with every team regarding potentially attainable players. That includes the A’s, who appear likely to deal Olson. I expect the Padres to be in the mix.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO