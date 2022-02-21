ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tommy Pham Open To Playing First Base

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy Pham is a free agent without a contract or team for the 2022 season. After...

dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner Disagrees With Alex Wood On Freddie Freeman Preference

After Freddie Freeman helped lead the Atlanta Braves to their first World Series title since 1995, the general assumption was the two parties would quickly agree to a new contract in free agency. However, Freeman was not among the top free agents to sign before the MLB lockout began in...
MLB
NJ.com

WATCH: Yankees’ Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Luke Voit work out together during lockout

TAMPA — It looked like spring training, sort of. It even sounded like it, a little bit. Except Yankees stars Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit were about 10 miles from George M. Steinbrenner Field on Monday morning. Instead, they were at the University of South Florida’s Red McEwen Field, unable to use their team’s facilities due to the ongoing MLB lockout.
MLB
FanSided

Could St. Louis Cardinals lose Ryan Tepera to division rival?

Could the St. Louis Cardinals lose Ryan Tepera to a division rival? Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicts the right-hander signs with the Reds. When the lockout is over, the St. Louis Cardinals are going to be prominently involved in the free-agent bullpen market. One of their top targets is expected to be Ryan Tepera, who is arguably one of the most underrated relievers in baseball.
MLB
Daily News

Manager Buck Showalter and hitting coach Eric Chavez believe universal DH fits Mets lineup better

PORT ST. LUCIE — The solution to the moving parts and unknown roles in the Mets lineup has a name: universal DH. Manager Buck Showalter and new hitting coach Eric Chavez both believe the universal designated hitter, which is expected to be included in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, is an advantage for the Mets lineup. “The way [the lineup] looks like it will be, I think [the DH] will ...
MLB
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees face cluttered trade market for A’s slugger Matt Olson | New team in the mix

Another day brings with it another team willing to join the chase for Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson. Per The Athletic:. The Padres would love to have Olson. That’s especially the case now that they employ a manager who oversaw Olson’s development into an All-Star. As is (A.J.) Preller’s wont, the Padres, before the lockout, checked in with every team regarding potentially attainable players. That includes the A’s, who appear likely to deal Olson. I expect the Padres to be in the mix.
MLB
FanSided

MLB Insider thinks St. Louis Cardinals will sign Kyle Schwarber

MLB Insider Jim Bowden thinks that the St. Louis Cardinals will sign Kyle Schwarber, but is a deal really that likely? Probably not. I am on the record saying that I believe the St. Louis Cardinals should sign Kyle Schwarber. He would fill one of their biggest needs (designated hitter) in a big way and in a season that is arguably their most important in franchise history, there has never been a better time to go all-in.
MLB
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Robbie Erlin Signed To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed pitchers Robbie Erlin, Cole Duensing, and Sam Gaviglio, and catcher Chris Betts according to Baseball America’s Minor League transactions page. The terms of the deals weren’t announced, but they are Minor League contracts considering the MLB lockout remains ongoing. Of the four players,...
MLB
KXLY

Mariners sign three young Venezuelan pitchers

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners are about to have some overseas stars get some experience on the big league mound. The Mariners’ Director of International Amateur Scouting Frankie Thon Jr. announced three international signings Wednesday. Their names are Anderson Guevara, Luis Martinez, and Eduardo Tovar. All three...
MLB
The Spun

The Athletic Predicts A Blockbuster Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
NFL
New York Post

MLB lockout-shortened spring training has Yankees concerned for pitchers

TAMPA — As negotiations between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association drag on in Jupiter, Fla., coaches around the league are seeing their preparation time for spring training cut short. And that will have an especially big impact on the pitching side, with a fear of increased...
MLB
FanSided

San Francisco Giants: Johnny Cueto an overlooked free agent

There was a time when Johnny Cueto was one of the best pitchers in the game. For a large portion of the 2010s, the former San Francisco Giants pitcher was a star, a two time All Star who was the runner up in the 2014 Cy Young balloting. Cueto was a key part of the Royals championship in 2015, dominating in Game Two of the World Series that year.
MLB
NBC Philadelphia

Biking Bryce Harper in Clearwater as MLB Lockout Continues

Bryce Harper in Clearwater as MLB lockout negotiations continue originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Well, well, well, look who's made it to Clearwater. Bryce Harper is down in Florida as MLB and the players' union continue to negotiate in Jupiter, Florida, where the Marlins and Cardinals play their spring training games. Jupiter is on the opposite coast of Florida, about four hours from Clearwater.
MLB
FanSided

Kris Bryant, Michael Conforto “two realistic” bats for the New York Mets

Once the MLB lockout ends, the New York Mets (under second-year owner Steve Cohen) will one of many teams looking to add to their team before the start of the regular season. They have already added outfielders Mark Canha and Starling Marte (both from Oakland) as well as infielder Eduardo Escobar (from the Milwaukee Brewers) one of the best starting pitchers in the game in Max Scherzer (from the Los Angeles Dodgers) via free agency.
MLB
Portland Tribune

Portland Beavers, Brooklyn Dodgers Hall of Famer dies in Gladstone

Eddie Basinski, 99, earned 'Fiddler' nickname for his proficiency with violin, baseballBrooklyn Dodgers Hall of Famer Eddie Basinski, 99, died on Jan. 8 at a care facility in Gladstone. He was the oldest Dodger alive and known as well for his talent with the violin. Basinski's name is also familiar across Oregon for his children's accomplishments. His son Jeff went on to have an athletic facility in Forest Grove named after him after serving as the longtime athletic director of the high school there. Dave, his youngest son, worked as a news director at KATU, earning achievements that included the...
MLB

