Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. When it comes to the NFL offseason, this week is usually the calm before the storm, but apparently, there's no calm anymore in the NFL. The next event on the league calendar is the combine (March 1-7) and although that event doesn't usually come with much drama, there's definitely some drama this year and we'll be talking about it in today's newsletter.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO