Cold front set to smack Bay Area with frigid temperatures, low-elevation snow

A fresh layer of snowfall covered the peak of Mount Diablo on Tuesday morning, Dec. 14, 2021. (CALFIRE)

Get ready to crank up the heater and dress in layers.

Temperatures across the San Francisco Bay Area are expected to plummet this week with a dry cold front approaching California. The coldest temperatures are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, and there’s a slight chance of rain and even low-elevation snow on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said .

A wave of cold air will push into the region on Monday, and temperatures will be noticeably cooler than they were on Sunday with afternoon highs in the 50s. Low clouds in the morning and breezy conditions are also in the forecast.

On Tuesday, another wave of cold air will sweep the Bay Area and temperatures will continue to dive down. Morning lows could drop into the 30s in inland locations. The best chance for rain with this system is Tuesday, and there's a possibility of low-elevation snow in the hills and on the highest peaks, such as Mount Diablo in the East Bay and Mount St. Helena in the North Bay.

The best chance for rain with this system is along the Central Coast. The Bay Area could see upwards of 0.05 inch to 0.10 inch — and possibly 0.25 inch or locally higher amounts over the higher terrain — the weather service said in its forecast.

Any rain, even extremely light, is welcome: The Bay Area hasn’t seen widespread precipitation since Jan. 7. Last Monday, the region saw a few hundredths of an inch of rain at some locations on the coast and in the mountains due to heavy fog, but many locations, such as downtown San Francisco, didn't measure any rain.

On Wednesday, very cold overnight and early morning temperatures are in the mix, and some inland locations could drop into the high 20s. The weather service is forecasting a low of 27 degrees in Santa Rosa, a low of 31 in Livermore, a low of 35 in San Jose and a low of 40 in San Francisco.

“There is the possibility that freezing to sub-freezing temperatures may establish a few new record low temperatures Wednesday morning and Thursday morning,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Temperatures will warm up slightly Thursday and through the weekend.