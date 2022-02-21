Funeral Services This Week For Fallen Firefighter Jesse Gerhard

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fallen hero Firefighter Jesse Gerhard will be remembered with a wake and funeral this week .

His viewing will be held Tuesday at Frederick J. Chapey and Sons Funeral Home in Islip .

Then on Wednesday, his funeral will take place at St. Patrick’s Church in Bay Shore.

The 33-year-old died last week after suffering a medical episode at his firehouse in Queens a day after battling a fire in Far Rockaway.

He was a seven-year veteran of the FDNY .