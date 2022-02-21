Woman, 47, Killed In Scott County Crash

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A woman from Savage was killed in a crash south of the Twin Cities Sunday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred on County Road 8 at Highway 13 in Spring Lake Township

A driver in a Lexus NX ran a stop sign on County Road 8, and a driver in a Chevrolet Impala heading down Highway 13 hit the Lexus, state patrol said.

Forty-seven-year-old Tuy Srey, a passenger in the Lexus, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where she was pronounced dead. The state patrol said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

One other person — a 22-year-old man who was riding in the Lexus — was hospitalized with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Three other occupants of the Lexus were uninjured, along with the driver of the Chevy.