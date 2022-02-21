ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Lobbying compensation: Meenan PA hits $550K in 2021 pay

By Drew Wilson
floridapolitics.com
 2 days ago

The boutique firm specializes in insurance issues. The team at Meenan PA earned as much as $550,000 last year lobbying the Legislature and executive branch. With compensation reports for the fourth quarter turned in, the three-person lobbying crew notched $250,000 in legislative lobbying pay and $200,000 in executive branch lobbying pay...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Employment compensation on the rise

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. The competition for workers lifted 2021 wage growth at U.S. businesses to levels not seen in decades. In a recent news release, the nation’s Bureau of Labor Statistics...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Compensation

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare will make a $125 million investment in its employees in 2022 by offering $110 million in pay increases and $15 million in benefit enhancements. Starting March 17, all eligible employees — up to and including the director level — will receive a 5 percent market pay...
NORFOLK, VA
Hampton Times

Guidance for unemployment compensation claimants

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry has provided additional guidance to Pennsylvanians who claimed unemployment compensation benefits in 2021 and are preparing to file their tax return using the 1099-G tax form. Department guidance is also available for individuals who suspect they are the victim of identity theft after unexpectedly receiving a 1099-G form.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
The Independent

Florida governor considering punishment for Broward sheriff

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he will decide soon whether to suspend a major county's sheriff after state investigators found he lied on police applications about killing someone as a teen, his past drug use and his driving record. DeSantis said he will discuss Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony's future with his aides before deciding what to do next. DeSantis appointed Tony sheriff in January 2019, just days after taking office. He had fired Tony's predecessor, Scott Israel, for his alleged mishandling of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in February 2018, a decision that was upheld...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Florida Politics#Casualty Insurance#Florida Department#Meenan Pa#Legislature#Ahip#Naifa#Nationwide Insurance#Asurion Corporation#Discount Tire#Brighthouse Financial#The Everglades Foundation
WESH

Florida high court refuses DeSantis request on redistricting

The Florida Supreme Court is telling Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis it will not answer his question on whether a Black congressman’s district is unconstitutional. The ruling Thursday comes as DeSantis interjects himself into the once-a-decade process of drawing new congressional maps, something highly unusual for a governor to do.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

Why boards should reassess executive compensation as CEO pay flourishes

This is the web version of The Modern Board, a newsletter focusing on mastering the new rules of corporate leadership. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic first upended corporate America, shuttering businesses and prompting mass layoffs and hiring freezes, executives seem to be compensating themselves handsomely for surviving the ordeal.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

U.S. Lawmakers Introduce Right To Repair Legislation

U.S. lawmakers introduced new Right to Repair legislation this week that could make it easier for owners of modern-day vehicles to repair their vehicles themselves or get them repaired by a third-party mechanic. U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, an Illinois Democrat, introduced a new bill this week that aims to ensure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

America’s Governor Ron DeSantis and Omicron Nearly Gone in Florida

America’s Governor Ron DeSantis has been called many things, but the one that’s proving to stick is America’s Governor. In order to make that type of moniker stick, you've got to be able to transcend well beyond your base. All recent polling shows Governor DeSantis with wide leads over all potential comers this year in his reelection bid for governor. In Mason-Dixon's latest poll DeSantis is sporting a +29% approval rating with Florida’s Independents with 61% approval to just 32% disapproval. This is reminiscent of the pre-Covid days when DeSantis was enjoying record high approval polling for a Republican in our state and viruses were the furthest concerns from our minds. It’s not only a recipe to roll to a reelection win. It’s key to winning over the country which is why despite a relentless effort by Democrats, and their allies in the news media, he’s emerged not just as a popular Florida governor, but as America’s Governor coming out of it.
FLORIDA STATE
KTAL

Consumers pay more as US inflation hits 40-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades, hammering America’s consumers, wiping out pay raises, and reinforcing the Federal Reserve’s decision to begin raising borrowing rates across the economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that consumer prices jumped 7.5%...
BUSINESS
CNET

House passes bill to jumpstart US chip manufacturing

The House of Representatives has passed a bill to ramp up chip manufacturing in the US and ease supply chain woes. All that's left is for Congress to reconcile it with a similar bill passed by the Senate last year to get legislation to the White House. The COMPETES Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy