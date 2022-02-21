Kenny learns how 'Soup 4 the Soul' is strengthening local students

A Massillon family has lots to celebrate thanks to St Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis. Today is Jaiden's 10th birthday and Fox 8's Kristi Capel spoke with Jaiden and his mom Kelly to learn more about the youngsters battle with brain cancer and how St Jude offered the family hope when no one else could. This year marks the 10th year for the Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home campaign. The project raises funds to help pay for services and treatment for patients like Jaiden and making sure families never receive a bill so the only focus can be on helping a child get well.

MASSILLON, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO