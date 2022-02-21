Daily talks start in baseball impasse

Instead of pitchers and catchers reporting in Florida and Arizona, lawyers and negotiators are meeting to try and end the owners lockout of players that's delayed the start of Spring Training.

The two sides are planning to get together every day in attempt to hammer out a collective bargaining agreement.

The old CBA expired in early December.

The key sticking points involve competitive balance tactics, minimum salaries, and expansion of the playoffs.

The two sides have agreed to make the designated hitter rule universal, along with creating a draft lottery.

The most recent meeting between players and owners was last Thursday, with the talks lasting only 15 minutes.

The Twins and every other major league team have canceled all exhibition games between February 26th and March 5th.

It's believed that if there's no agreement by February 28th, the start of the regular season would be delayed.

Opening Day 2022 is still scheduled for March 31, with the Twins slated to play the White Sox in Chicago.

The Twins' home opener is April 7 against the Mariners at Target Field.