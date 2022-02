Filming scenes where all hell breaks loose is all in a day’s work for the cast of the Starz adventure romance Outlander. But filming them while nearly seven months’ pregnant? In Season 6, that distinction was reserved for Caitriona Balfe, who plays time-traveling 20th-century surgeon Claire Fraser, married to Highlander Jamie (Sam Heughan). The good-humored actress describes one of the tougher days toward the end of the shoot, when her bump was biggest: “There was lots of gun shooting—Claire was shooting a few herself—and squibs flying. One of the funniest bits was, I had to get up from the ground, just get up. We did that take multiple times. I was struggling.”

