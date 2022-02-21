ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Bengals Defensive Players Make List of Free Agents

By James Rapien
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to improve their roster in free agency this offseason, but they'll look to re-sign some of their key players first.

Two defensive players made CBS Sports' list of the top 25 free agents on defense.

Safety Jessie Bates is a no-brainer. The 24-year-old ranks fifth on the list behind Von Miller, Chandler Jones, J.C. Jackson and Marcus Williams.

It's surprising to see Williams ahead of Bates, but both will be hot commodities if they hit the free agent market.

Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill is 22nd on the list. The 26-year-old had 50 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 16 games.

The Bengals acquired Hill in exchange for center Billy Price in a trade with the Giants last August.

Don't be shocked if Cincinnati places the franchise tag on Bates if they can't get a deal done with the star safety. It wouldn't be surprising to see them make a real run at re-signing Hill before free agency begins next month.

Check out CBS Sports' list of top defensive free agents here.

Joe Burrow on Super Bowl LVI: "I Could Have Played Better"

