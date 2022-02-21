ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Podcast: Jessie Bates' Future and Mike Brown's Opportunity

By James Rapien
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Jessie Bates' future in Cincinnati, plus we discuss Mike Brown's opportunity and so much more.

Joe Burrow on Super Bowl LVI: "I Could Have Played Better"

