Another game, another loss for the Missouri Tigers. The Mizzou men’s basketball team was defeated 80-61 by the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers (10-18, 4-11 SEC) have now lost four games in a row and nine of their last 11. The 19-point defeat was their 10th by at least 17 points this season. The Tigers now sit at 13th place in the SEC.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO