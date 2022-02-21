These Hudson Valley Counties Were Most Popular Among NYCers Who Moved In 2021, Survey Reveals

Moving truck Photo Credit: Photo by Robinson Greig on Unsplash

The Hudson Valley was the most popular destination among New York City residents who moved last year, according to a brand-new report.

The findings come from NYC-based Piece of Cake Moving and Storage's 35,000 moves it performed in 2021.

"The Upper Hudson Valley was the hottest region in the tristate area," the report said, noting that trend was especially evident per percentage by population in Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, and Rockland counties.

"Outside NYC, the New York county that the most people moved to was Westchester County, surpassing moves to the significantly larger Long Island counties of Nassau and Suffolk," the report said.

"Ulster County (which includes Kingston and Woodstock) rivaled Florida in its popularity as a destination for movers on a percentage basis," according to the report.

