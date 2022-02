The Over and Back NBA podcast is celebrating the NBA at 75 by rewatching some of the greatest Slam Dunk Contests in NBA history. In 1988, the NBA slam dunk contest was still trying to figure out exactly what it wanted to be. Early competitions featured some of the league’s top stars and legendary dunkers but the bottom portion of the competition began to see several more unfamiliar faces.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO