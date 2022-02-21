ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Parade, Taste of Soulard provide preview of Mardi Gras protocols

KSDK
 2 days ago

This year's Soulard Mardi Gras promises to...

www.ksdk.com

GATOR 99.5

Mardi Gras Parade of Krewes Hosted at Civic Center

Although we are slowly getting back into the swing of the Mardi Gras season, there are still some things we are missing here and there. Obviously, in SWLA style, we are making due and making the best of each situation. One thing we are missing is the Royal Gala, where krewe royalty parades through the Lake Charles Civic Center and shows off their amazing costumes each year. Originally, it was canceled, but now it is back on thanks to some local businesses that want to support the festivities of Mardi Gras!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
FOX2now.com

Festivities for Soulard Mardi Gras kick off this weekend

Festivities for the 43rd Soulard Mardi Gras are kicking off this weekend. It’s the first time the event has been in person since 2020. Event organizers say they're so excited to have this event fully in person – but there are some new rules to keep people safe.
MARDI GRAS
WKRG News 5

Brawl at Mobile Mystics Mardi Gras Ball Saturday

UPDATE(2/22/22 10:40 a.m.) — The Mobile Mystics released a Facebook celebrating their 2022 ball as “a huge success” and responding to the fight. In the post, they said they do not condone the violence. They also said they will not tolerate fights. “We strive to provide a safe, fun environment for all members and guests […]
MOBILE, AL
WTOK-TV

Krewe of Barkus parade brings Mardi Gras spirit to the Queen City

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mardi Gras is less than one month away and people in the Queen City are already getting in the spirit. The ‘Krewe of Barkus’ parade is set for February 26th in Downtown Meridian, where people will not only get the chance to enjoy the parade of dogs, but also to see some furry friends competing in a costume contest. Event organizers say that this isn’t just a chance to have fun, but to help support a local animal shelter.
MERIDIAN, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Saturday night Mardi Gras parades draw thousands

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Thousands of people turned out downtown Saturday tonight for another series of Mardi Gras parades. Many were having a blast throwing beads, catching toys, and watching fire twirling entertainment. Some said they wouldn't miss these parades for the world. "We're very excited,” said Aleshia Land. “We come...
MOBILE, AL
KLFY News 10

Accessible zone designated for Mardi Gras parades in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An accessible Mardi Gras Parade Zone will be available for those with disabilities attending parades in Lafayette. The zone will be located at the intersection of Johnston St. and St. Julien St. by Fire Station Number Five. The Lafayette Fire Department is providing this service and the zone will be cordoned […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WKRG News 5

Mobile expands Mardi Gras parade parking options

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Perhaps the only thing harder than getting a good spot on the parade route is getting a good spot to park. The city of Mobile is trying to help. According to Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s nightly email sent Wednesday: There will also be expanded parking options during Mardi Gras this year thanks […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Hancock House Floats returns even as parades roll for Mardi Gras

The price for food continues to go up and the number of elementary students served by the faith-based Southern Pearl River County Bak Pak program continues to grow, every day. When Michael Davison’s house caught on fire on Saturday, he did the most important thing. Get his family out safely.
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Ellisville holds Mardi Gras parade

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville held their annual Mardi Gras parade Saturday evening. The parade got a unanimous green light from the city’s Board of Aldermen in January meeting, and those involved said they were excited to see the day approach. “We love coming out and...
ELLISVILLE, MS
WGNtv.com

Get a taste of New Orleans at this Mardi Gras pop-up

Mardi Gras is right around the corner but you can celebrate all the way up until Fat Tuesday at Ina Mae Tavern. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview of the celebration is Food Network’s Chopped Champion Chef Brian Jupiter. Mardi Gras pop-up: February 25th – March...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

Nelson Academy daycare holds Mardi Gras parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The students at Nelson Academy are getting ready for Mardi Gras. The kids held a Mardi Gras parade Friday morning, also using the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month. See the photos below.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WKRG News 5

Order of Inca Mardi Gras parade in Mobile

UPDATE (2/18 10:37 P.M.): According to Mobile police, there were 44,500 people who attended the parade. There were 14 complaints and one child was reported as lost. 11 vehicles were towed. UPDATE (2/18 6:55): The Order of Inca organization has completed its 2022 Mardi Gras parade. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The good times roll on […]
MOBILE, AL

