The Prime Minister has said his “living with Covid” plan will bring the country “towards a return to normality” as he intends to scrap the requirement to self-isolate in England.Boris Johnson will meet with his Cabinet on Monday morning before updating MPs in the afternoon on his blueprint for moving out of the pandemic.He said the proposal would be about “finally giving people back their freedom” after “one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history”.We are now one step closer towards a return to normality and finally giving people back their freedomsPrime Minister Boris JohnsonThe UK was one...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO