ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

'I didn't dream of becoming a cop': How Paul Toth rose through the ranks at Pueblo County sheriff's office

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k87xN_0eKavltR00

A fixture at the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office for almost three decades, the newly appointed detention bureau chief at the Pueblo County sheriff's office said he didn't grow up wanting to work in law enforcement.

"I wasn't sitting around as a kid going, 'I really want to be a cop,'" Paul Toth told The Chieftain.

But in the 1990s, when he was working as a welder at a now defunct business in Pueblo West, he saw an ad in the paper for vacancies at the sheriff's office and the fire department.

He applied to both, and the sheriff's office gave him a call first. Twenty-seven years later, only the sheriff and undersheriff rank higher than he does.

Toth spent the first 20 years of his law enforcement career in the detention division. He then served as a patrol captain, before being appointed captain of the emergency services division. In that role, he oversaw the communications division, the volunteer fire department, the volunteer dive team, search and rescue, and other programs.

In June 2021, he came back to the jail as operations captain. He held that position until his recent promotion to bureau chief.

"It's a bit daunting, because, as bureau chief, there's a whole lot more responsibility than as a captain — and captains have a lot of responsibility, of course, but just that bit more to run the whole agency. There's a lot of employees, the budget, and a building built in 1980 which has reached the end of it's life."

Toth has overseen the construction of a new dormitory expansion to the jail, and served as the point person for the sheriff's office in the construction of the Dennis Maes Judicial Building, which opened for business in August 2014..

That same year, Toth was one of a select group of law enforcement officials from around the country who were selected to attend an FBI Academy course to become a better command officer.

"Law enforcement command officials from around the country get invited in very small numbers to attend," he said.

The 10-week program covered the equivalent of about 12 college credit hours of courses along with physical training, he said.

While a role behind a desk doesn't give the "immediate gratification" that street level deputies may get from helping individuals, Toth said he still finds challenges and satisfaction in the supervisory role he now holds.

"Some of the things we did over the year, building the dormitory to give the jail some relief and a place for those inmates to get to — they were here in the tower and just packed in," he said.

"And once we opened the dorm, it gave relief to that. To see that, it was absolutely a payoff after a long term of work."

Toth's focus as detention bureau chief will be the construction of Pueblo County's new jail, which he hopes will be completed in 2024.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo West, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Toth
CBS News

Stock markets reel, oil prices surge after Russia attacks Ukraine

Global financial markets plunged and oil prices surged after Russia began its long-anticipated attack on Ukraine. Dow stock futures fell roughly 800 points late Wednesday as investors pulled back amid concerns a prolonged conflict could push up energy prices, add to inflationary pressures and slow economic growth. They regained some footing early Wednesday and were down roughly 600 points. S&P 500 futures dropped 2% and tech-heavy Nasdaq contracts sank 2.6%. Asia-Pacific stocks also sold off, with markets in Hong Kong and Sydney sliding 3%, while Tokyo and Seoul sank 2%. European stock markets and cryptocurrency markets also fell sharply.
MARKETS
CBS News

Winter storm to bring snow and ice to states from Texas to Maine

A significant winter storm is expected to move from the Southern Plains through the Ohio Valley and into New England beginning on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned the snow and ice could result in power outages and dangerous travel conditions for many. Portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois,...
TEXAS STATE
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

1K+
Followers
323
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy