When winter has settled into the bones, not a sound carrying over the stones, into the silence of earth and frost – a tiny, tinkling goldcrest drops. Along with the firecrest, it is the UK’s smallest bird, flickering through bark in busy bursts. Weighing about the same as a 20p piece, it can be hard to spot high in fir and pine trees. Yet, when you catch sight of the gold-striped head, it is not the kind of light you forget. The yellow or orange crown gleams, flooding the bark with its golden stream.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO